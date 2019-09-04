Judge re-sentences Omaree Varela’s stepfather for lesser child abuse charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused in the death of his stepson had more than half of his 30-year sentence chopped off — but he’s still got a long time to serve behind bars.

Nine-year-old Omaree Varela died in 2013 when his mother, Synthia Varela kicked him to death. Stephen Casaus was convicted of child abuse resulting in death for not calling 911.

Last year, an appeals court overturned that conviction, saying there was no evidence Omaree would have survived if treated. On Wednesday, Judge Stan Whitaker reduced Casaus’ sentence to 14.5 years for lesser child abuse and other charges, nine years of which he still has left.

After that, he’s still slated to serve nearly 20 years in prison on other convictions, including drug trafficking and federal gun charges.