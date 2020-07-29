Judge: Pot in man’s system may have contributed to deadly crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorney’s for a man accused of hitting and killing another driver, say it doesn’t matter that he had pot in his system but the judge begs to differ. Joshua Applegate is charged with DWI and vehicular homicide after a deadly crash on McMahon and Unser last year.

He blew a .06, well below the limit for alcohol but court documents show he also had a small amount of THC in his blood. Applegate’s attorneys argued that detail will only prejudice a jury but Judge Cindy Leos disagreed saying that, combined with the amount of alcohol in his system, could show he was too impaired to drive. The judge rules the state will be allowed to present those test results at trial.

