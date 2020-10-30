Judge orders witness in Jackson Weller murder to testify

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge ordered a witness to testify in the case of a murdered University of New Mexico baseball player. Police say Darian Bashir shot and killed Jackson Weller outside a bar in Nob Hill last year.

According to court documents, prosecutors called Tyria Bell to give a pre-trial statement in the case. But she refused to testify citing her Fifth Amendment right against incriminating herself. The court found Bell does not have that privilege in this matter and has compelled her to testify. She was granted immunity from prosecution. Bashir’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 29.

