New Mexico judge broadens medical marijuana program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- New Mexico’s Department of Health is working to reverse a judicial change to the state’s medical marijuana program.

District Judge Bryan Biedscheid just ordered state officials to issue ID cards to qualifying patients in the state’s medical marijuana program no matter where they live. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the judge’s order was in response to a petition filed by three out-of-state residents who claim the Health Department denied their cannabis program applications.

A new law took effect in June that changed the definition of “qualified patient” which removed the requirement that an enrolled member of the medical cannabis program must be a New Mexico resident. DOH officials state the change was not intended to allow non-residents to obtain medical marijuana cards as it would encourage the transportation of cannabis across state lines which is a violation of state and federal law.

The state has until August 19 to file a response.