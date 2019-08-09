Judge: Nehemiah Griego to be sentenced as an adult

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has ruled that notorious teen killer Nehemiah Griego will be sentenced as an adult. Judge Alisa Hart made the ruling Friday afternoon.

Griego was just 15 years old when he shot and killed his parents and three younger siblings in 2013. Judge John Romero originally ruled Griego should be sentenced as a juvenile, meaning he could be released when he turned 21.

That would have been last year, but prosecutors argued the now 22-year-old is still a danger. The State Attorney General’s Office appealed the sentence, and the appeals court sent the case back to district court to make that call.

Two other judges recused themselves before Judge Alisa Hart took up the case. At a hearing Friday, she ruled Griego is not rehabilitated enough for release and should be sent back as an adult.

A sentencing date has yet to be set, but Griego now faces up to 120 years in prison.

