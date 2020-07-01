Judge hears arguments for new trial in religious sect leader’s case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge heard arguments Wednesday whether a religious sect leader convicted of child rape should get a new trial. Authorities first discovered the abuse at the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps. following a raid in 2017. Deborah Green, the group’s self-proclaimed general, was sentenced to 72 years in prison.
Green’s attorney’s claim she should get a new trial over evidence that was not originally presented including CYFD records showing the victim did not disclose the abuse and a physical exam that could have confirmed or denied any sexual abuse. Prosecutors said that the argument is invalid saying the records asked for were what was given.
pros: the state when you asked agreed that you could have the order allowing cyfd to release the documents directly to you correct? 52.39 witness: ultimately yes,” said
We are waiting for the judge’s decision on the motion.
