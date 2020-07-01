Live Now
Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico health officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts

Judge hears arguments for new trial in religious sect leader’s case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge heard arguments Wednesday whether a religious sect leader convicted of child rape should get a new trial. Authorities first discovered the abuse at the aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps. following a raid in 2017. Deborah Green, the group’s self-proclaimed general, was sentenced to 72 years in prison.

Green’s attorney’s claim she should get a new trial over evidence that was not originally presented including CYFD records showing the victim did not disclose the abuse and a physical exam that could have confirmed or denied any sexual abuse. Prosecutors said that the argument is invalid saying the records asked for were what was given.

pros: the state when you asked agreed that you could have the order allowing cyfd to release the documents directly to you correct? 52.39 witness: ultimately yes,” said

We are waiting for the judge’s decision on the motion.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss