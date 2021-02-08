Judge dismisses lawsuit in Victoria Martens case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A district court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against the City of Albuquerque over the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Her grandparents filed a lawsuit, claiming the Albuquerque Police Department failed to investigate a tip saying a boyfriend of Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, tried to kiss her five months prior to her murder in 2016.

However, the city claims that there was no written notice of the claims, as required by the Tort Claims Act. A judge dismissed the case Monday.

The Martens’ family attorney issued the following statement: