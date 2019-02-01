Judge denies water access for Campbell Ranch

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A judge has ruled against a housing developer in the East Mountains.

Judge Shannon Bacon rejected his request to access more than 100 million gallons of groundwater for Campbell Ranch. Residents in the area opposed the plan saying water is already scarce in that area.

The community planned off North 14 would have included 4,000 homes, a golf course, and hotel. Judge Bacon ruled this week that the proposal would impair existing water rights and was contrary to the conservation of water.

It's not clear what the ruling would mean for the future of the project.