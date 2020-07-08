Judge denies request for mock trial in northern New Mexico murder case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A court denied a request for a practice run before a murder case in northern New Mexico to make sure everything runs smoothly under new COVID-safe guidelines. The prosecution and defense attorney filed a joint motion for a mock trial before the three-week trial in Tierra Amarilla for 24-year-old Mark Hice. He’s accused of opening fire on busy Highway 68 in 2018, killing 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and injuring three others in what investigators say was a case of mistaken identity.

On Tuesday, Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne denied the mock trial request and denied the state’s motion asking the court to allow video testimony from four witnesses who are considered to be immunocompromised and concerned about their potential exposure to the virus if they were to appear in court.

The court ordered they must testify in-person, stating the reopening plan has given them adequate protection. That reopening plan requires people entering the building to have their temperatures taken. They are required to wear masks and social distance, participate in contact tracing, and glass partitions have been installed in the courtrooms to separate the judge from the witnesses.

The judge did grant a last-minute motion letting the victims attend the trial. They include the parents of the 18-year-old who was killed, the three passengers who were shot and injured, and four others who were shot at, but not hit.

