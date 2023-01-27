ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Johnny Garcia, a former Albuquerque Police officer accused of raping a woman while on duty asked a judge to dismiss one of the charges against him. Friday, that motion to dismiss was denied.
In February 2022, Garcia was on duty at the Sunport when he was accused of luring an employee into a closet, kissing and groping her, then he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him. Friday, Garcia’s attorney asked a judge to dismiss count 3, bribery of a witness, arguing he made no threats or intimidated any witnesses. A judge denied that motion. Garcia’s trial is expected to begin February 13.