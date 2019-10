ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A teen accused of murder was back in court on Tuesday.

Jeremiah Morfin was arrested in January, accused of killing his 9-year-old cousin. Police say Morfin led officers to her body in an arroyo where authorities say there were signs she had been beaten and sexually assaulted.

Morfin is being tried as an adult. On Tuesday, Judge Daniel Gallegos decided that Morfin is competent to stand trial.

A hearing is set for October 23.