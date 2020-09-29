Judge approves $1.375M settlement in Kellys Brew Pub wage theft case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The former owners of an Albuquerque restaurant have to pay nearly $1.4 million for shortchanging their workers’ paychecks. A judge has approved a settlement in the wage theft case against Kellys Brew Pub. The suit claimed servers were forced to pay Kellys 2% of their daily sales plus $3 per hour they worked on the clock.

If servers didn’t make enough that day, the workers said they were forced to pay the difference which violates the city’s Minimum Wage Ordinance. The first million dollars of the settlement must be paid within 30 days.

