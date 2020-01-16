Live Now
Judge agrees to lock up hit-and-run suspect pending trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who police say keeps making the same mistake is staying behind bars until trial.

“When Ms. Ice and the officer testified that this happened in the middle of the day, during a workweek, at an intersection that’s heavily used…I’m so concerned when people drive recklessly this way,” Judge Jacqueline Flores said.

Matthew Nieto was sentenced to probation back in August for his role in a 2017 carjacking and crash at Eubank and Menaul that killed an innocent man. Then, on Friday, police say he was involved in another serious crash at Eubank and Lomas and tried to run off.

Over the weekend a judge ordered his release, but the state filed a motion arguing he was a danger to the community. Wednesday in court, Judge Flores sided with the state, saying the allegations are concerning especially following the first case.

