Jubilee arts and crafts fair gives back to the community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s an arts and crafts fair that has been giving back to the community for 10 years.

For the past decade, The Jubilee Arts and Crafts Fair has been donating all of their proceeds from the event to a needy organization in Valencia County. This year’s recipients will be UNM Valencia and the Valencia County Animal Shelter.

“The animal shelter is in bad need of a commercial washer and dryer,” said Pam Hull, chairperson of the arts and crafts fair. Jubilee will also be putting money towards a scholarship through UNM Valencia campus.

The fair will be happening September 21st from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to all who want to attend.