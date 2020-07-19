JP’z holds fair food drive-thru

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair may be canceled, but there’s still a way to get a taste of your favorite fair foods.

JP’z Raspado Bar is holding a drive-thru event at Coronado Center this weekend. The public can order anything from a funnel cake to a turkey leg, or even ribbon fries.

Organizers say they are going to follow all the health guidelines. “It’s 100% contactless so people can come up through the drive-thru, they swipe their own credit card, they don’t have to make any contact with us. They don’t have to make any contact with the customer, and get their food in a safe way,” said John Ortega of JP’z Raspado Bar.

If you missed out on Saturday, there’s still some time. It’s open until 8 p.m. on Sunday.