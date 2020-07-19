JP’z holds fair food drive-thru

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New rides, food at NM State Fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair may be canceled, but there’s still a way to get a taste of your favorite fair foods.

JP’z Raspado Bar is holding a drive-thru event at Coronado Center this weekend. The public can order anything from a funnel cake to a turkey leg, or even ribbon fries.

Organizers say they are going to follow all the health guidelines. “It’s 100% contactless so people can come up through the drive-thru, they swipe their own credit card, they don’t have to make any contact with us. They don’t have to make any contact with the customer, and get their food in a safe way,” said John Ortega of JP’z Raspado Bar.

If you missed out on Saturday, there’s still some time. It’s open until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss