ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joy Junction, a faith-based homeless shelter, hosted its annual Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday.

Community members gathered at the Albuquerque Convention Center to eat together. “It’s kind of giving back to the community as far as making sure that people are okay, you know, helping them out, people that are down on their luck or having hard situations,” said photographer Albert Watters.

Joy Junction also helps provide clothes, counseling, and other resources to community members. If you are interested in donating, click here.