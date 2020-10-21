Joy Junction receives solar power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque homeless shelter is going green thanks to a big donation. Two Albuquerque solar companies, Unirac and Sunpro, teamed up to install solar panels at Joy Junction‘s South Valley shelter. It is estimated to save the shelter $187,000 over the next 25 years and those saving will go right back into Joy Junction’s programs.

“All these companies partnered and donated and made this possible, we’re so blessed and we’re so excited,” said Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Sandoval. The new system costs nearly $90,000.

