Joy Junction holds annual Thanksgiving feast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 200 volunteers were at the Convention Center Wednesday giving a warm meal to those who needed one. It was Joy Junction’s annual Thanksgiving feast. The organization says it’s an important tradition for them.

“Hopefully this will warm the hearts of our guests today – that we care about them,” said Elam Reynalds, CEO of Joy Junction.

The organization is holding its Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday at the shelter. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required to get in. If you don’t have one, they say to let their guards know and they will bring you a meal to go.