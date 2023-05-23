ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – JourneyMapping is here to support those in need of direction and clarity in their midlife stages. The founder, Naraya Stein, is a nationally known life coach who is offering a free consulting series for people going through midlife transitions.

The Mindful Midlife Reinvention series will span four sessions. Participants can attend one or more of the sessions, and all of the sessions will be recorded in case participants cannot attend. The series is aimed at people from the ages of 45 to 62, although anyone older or younger is also welcome to attend.

Session Topics

The Challenge and Opportunity of Midlife May 30, 5:30 to 7:50 p.m. “We will unpack the midlife blues and how to use it as a catalyst for making some of the most meaningful choices and transitions of your life. We will also explore why midlife is a powerful choice point and what the opportunity is.”

JourneyMapping®: A Treasure Hunt to Find and Unfold Your Direction in Midlife June 6, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Turn a challenging time in life into an empowering journey of life reevaluation and reinvention. Learn how JourneyMapping® balances listening to your heart with a strategic systems approach to change.”

An Experience of our Community: Meditation, Mapping & Discussion June 10, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. “Join us for a nourishing hour of facilitated experiences JourneyMapping® style! Get to know us with a hands-on experience of what we do in JourneyMapping’s® Community.”

The Power of a Community of Practice June 13, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. “Purposeful community can put wind under your sails! Learn what a community of practice is and why it offers strength, momentum, inspiration, and support for its members. We’ll go over details of our Community and open the floor for Q&A.”



“Midlife – it’s a notoriously challenging time in life,” Stein says. “What we want for ourselves our lives and our future changes. I designed this program so people can explore options and maybe even take leaps.”

Stein’s coaching is for anyone questioning their position in life, feeling stuck or confused, or wanting to expand their views. “I hope people will take the plunge and explore my four-session journey to get them on the road to a more fulfilling midlife journey,” says Stein.

To learn more about the program, visit JourneyMapping’s website here.