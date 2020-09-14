Journal polls: 59% approval rating for governor, 60% for Albuquerque mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New polls show high approval ratings for both Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. According to the Albuquerque Journal, 59% of voters approve of the way Lujan Grisham has handled her job as mayor.

Thirty-three percent disapproved and 8% had mixed feelings. Meanwhile, Mayor Keller received 60% of voters’ approval. Twenty-two percent did not approve and 19% said they had mixed feelings.

The Journal reports that the poll findings come close to a 2018 poll that found that Keller had a 61% approval rating following his first nine months in office. This new Journal Poll is based on a sample of 342 likely general election voters in Albuquerque who voted in either the 2016 or 2018 general elections or both.

