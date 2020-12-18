Jose Guadalupe Posada exhibit comes to Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is coming to the Albuquerque Museum this weekend. Jose Guadalupe Posada was one of New Mexico’s most celebrated printmaking artists.
Posada’s art is influenced by skeletal images seen during the Day of the Dead. The exhibit will be open to the public from Saturday, Dec. 19. to May 23, 2021.
At this time, the Albuquerque Museum is open to New Mexico residents only and tickets can be purchased online. For additional information on the Jose Guadalupe Posada exhibit and the Albuquerque Museum, visit cabq.gov.
