ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jo’s Farms will host a lavender plant sale for Mother’s Day, this weekend.

Jo’s Farm is a local lavender farm known for its beautiful property and carefully curated shop featuring gorgeous art and lavender. Their motto has always been ‘Don’t wait for someone else to bring you flowers, plant your own plant’ this Mother’s Day.

There will be a lavender plant sale for Mother’s Day on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. All their lavender plants and products are made from their lavender products. For more information about Jo’s Farm visit josfarms.com.