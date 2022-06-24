ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jo’s Farms is hosting their 2nd annual U-Pick-It Lavander events this weekend. The event is starting Friday, June 24, and runs through June 26.

Jo’s Farms offers organically grown French lavender. “You can’t just get these flowers from a florist or local grocery market,” said Lisa Fontanarosa, co-owner of Jo’s Farms.

On June 25 and June 26 there will be morning and evening picking. They will have their signature lemonade made from ingredients from their fields. Vendors will be selling lavender snow cones and donuts. There will also be live music during the event. Jo’s Farm is located at 2017 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Albuquerque NM 87104.

Friday, June 24 Lavender picking 5:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 25 Morning lavender picking 7:00 a.m -12:00 p.m Evening lavender picking 5:00 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 26 Morning lavender picking 7:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m Evening lavender picking 5:00p.m-8:30 p.m.



For more information visit their website.