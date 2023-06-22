ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attention all lavender lovers it is officially ‘U Pick It’ season and Jo’s Lavender Farm is in full bloom. A walk through a lavender field while connecting with nature compares to nothing else.

Jo’s Lavander Farm will be hosting its third annual lavender U-Pick picking event, which starts on Saturday, July 1st from 7:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. and Sunday, July 2 from 7:00 a.m. t 11:00 a.m. “Each product carries the story of our mom-and-pop organic lavender farm,” said Lisa Fontanarosa, co-owner of Jo’s Farms, LLC.

Get outside in nature and enjoy the beauty of Jo’s Farms’ lavender field and cut your very own bouquet from the lavender growing in the field. For more information josfarms.com.