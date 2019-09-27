Joni & Friends NM offers hope, encouragement to those affected by disability

On Saturday, September 28 the public is invited to take part in the Joni and Friends NM Community’s Disability Fair & Walk ‘N’ Roll. From tethered hot air balloon rides, a wheelchair collection drive, to a fun play zone, this event is for everyone to participate in a day of events.

The aim of the Walk ‘N’ Roll is to raise funds for the organization which will bring Christ-centered encouragement and assistance to families with special needs. The free event takes place on Saturday, September 2019, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hoffmantown Church located at 8888 Harper Rd NE in Albuquerque.

A wheelchair collection drive will take place as part of the organization’s Wheels for the World program that donates used wheelchairs to adults and children in Peru.

For more information and how to register for the Walk ‘N’ Roll, click here.

The Joni & Friends International Disability Center serves as the administrative center for ministry programs and locations across the United States which provide outreach to thousands of families impacted by disability around the world. For more information on Joni & Friends New Mexico, click here.