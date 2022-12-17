ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of New Mexican families were able to stop by Grace Church’s gym Saturday to get some help with clothes. Their distribution was just in time for the holidays.

Joni and Friends New Mexico were there giving away new clothes, shoes, and more to help out families.

The thousands of dollars worth of clothes were donated by Walmart on Academy. The families were all given 15 minutes to browse through the clothes and pick out what they wanted.