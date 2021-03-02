Jon Jones takes part in ‘IncredAble Adaptive MMA’ youth program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public School district continued its showcase of the finalists for the superintendent position. Tuesday the board held a forum and a job interview with Scott Elder who is the interim superintendent since Raquel Reedy stepped down in July.

Elder touted his nearly 30-year career with APS where he started as an ESL teacher at Highland High School. When asked about closing the achievement gap, Elder said he hopes to streamline grade-level standards and delve more into the circumstances behind the statistics to better address obstacles. he also wants to see more magnet schools. The interviews will be streamed on YouTube.