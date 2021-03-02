Jon Jones takes part in ‘IncredAble Adaptive MMA’ youth program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video is circulating on social media of an incredible match-up. The video shows Ethan Aldridge wrestling Jon Bones Jones.
Ethan has a heart condition that has limited his physical development. However, he loves to go to Jackson Wink and train with fighters. The “IncredAble Adaptive MMA” program is free and provided youth and teens who experience a variety of environmental, physical and cognitive challenges the skills in mixed martial arts. Jackson Wink MMA coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn created the program. For more information visit https://www.incredablemma.org/