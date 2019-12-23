Jon ‘Bones’ Jones hands out coats to Albuquerque’s less fortunate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UFC fighter Jon “Bones” Jones spent his morning handing out coats to people in need.

For the first time, Jones put on what he called a “Christmas Feast.” He donated $20,000 worth of coats for the community.

The fighter also partnered with Steelbridge and Legacy Church to give out hot meals and toys for the kids. Around 500 people were able to benefit from the donations, which Bones says is just a small way to make a big change.

“We have a lot of homeless, we have a lot of mentally ill in this community, and a lot of these guys are just misunderstood. They need help, and keeping them warm is just going to be a great start for a better future,” Jones said.

Jones will take on Dominick Reyes at the Toyota Center in Texas on Feb. 8.