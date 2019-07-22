Jon ‘Bones’ Jones claims to be unaware of battery charge, warrant until now

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular UFC fighter from Albuquerque with a criminal history, now finds himself in more trouble. Jon “Bones” Jones has been slapped with a battery charge for an incident that happened at a strip club in April.

His spokesperson says he didn’t know about that charge until KRQE News 13 brought it to his attention.

About two weeks ago, Jones was defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Thiago Santos. While the spotlight was on him in Las Vegas, there was a bench warrant for his arrest at the time.

It stems from a visit at TD’s Eubank Showclub in April. According to Albuquerque Police, a cocktail waitress called officers to her home and told them Jones slapped her inappropriately, and pulled her down to his lap and kissed her neck, while she was at work.

The waitress told police he also placed her in a chokehold and picked her up off the ground. When she told him to stop, Jones allegedly kept touching her until he decided to leave. He was then charged with battery.

Earlier this month, Jones told KRQE News 13 ahead of the big fight, he was confident about being a role model. “I feel like I’m becoming a better leader, and I’m trying to bring out the best of the guys that are around me,” said Jones.

However, court records show Jones failed to show up to a bond arraignment for the battery charge last month. Since he failed to appear, a bench warrant was issued. Online records also show Metro Court tried to send Jones a letter to let him know about the warrant, but it bounced back.

A Jackson Wink spokesperson disputes the allegations against Jones and says KRQE News 13 was the first to make him aware of the warrant. Sunday, Jones went to Metro Court to pay the $300 cash bond.

James Hallinan, a spokesperson for Jones provided KRQE News 13 with the following statement:

“Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.”

Since Jones went to pay the cash bond on Sunday, his warrant has been lifted. APD says they never arrested him because they’re not normally made aware of petty misdemeanor warrants like this.

This isn’t Jones’ first run-in with the law here in Albuquerque. Back in 2015, he was convicted of leaving the scene after crashing into a car and injuring a pregnant woman.

Then in 2016, Jones was pulled over by APD for drag racing. Lapel video showed he got mouthy with the officer and cursed several times in disbelief.