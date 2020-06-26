Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checks himself into MDC

Scattered rain and storms have returned to the eastern half of New Mexico. More storms expected for Saturday, while elevated and critical fire danger returns to the western half of the state.

Another round of showers and storms have developed across eastern New Mexico this afternoon. A couple strong strong will continue to be possible through this evening. Another chance for showers and storms will develop Saturday afternoon, mainly south of I-40. A better chance for accumulating rainfall will be in eastern New Mexico, while the western half of the state will have a better chance for dry thunderstorms.