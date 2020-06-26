Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checks himself into MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones checked himself into MDC Friday. In March Jones was arrested a second time for driving under the influence. Jones plead guilty and as part of his plea agreement, Friday he began serving four days in custody in the community custody program. The program allows Jones to service outside of MDC while wearing an ankle monitor.
