Jon ‘Bones’ Jones addresses recent battery charge on Twitter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MMA fighter Jon “Bones” Jones is taking to Twitter in response to the latest criminal charges against him.

Jones is accused of slapping a cocktail waitress and putting her in a chokehold at a local strip club in April. News of the charges come about two weeks after Jones successfully defended his light heavyweight title at UFC 239.

Responding to a Twitter post about the charges, Jones said he’s “definitely not in any trouble” and “don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the internet.” He also tweeted, “There’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall.”

In a statement issued Sunday, a spokesperson for Jones said the allegations are false:

Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public. James Hallinan, a spokesperson for Jon ‘Bones’ Jones

I know there’s a whole bunch of people hoping for my downfall but there’s even more who are proud of me and love seeing me do well. And screw staying inside, I love this community.. excited to keep climbing, haters going to be mad when I win in December 😩 https://t.co/dmTH0x2Grv — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019