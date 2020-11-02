Join the virtual Dance Marathon to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – LoboTHON is the largest student-run philanthropy at the University of New Mexico. It’s centered around students raising funds and awareness for the children treated at UNM Children’s Hospital.

LoboTHON’s flagship event, Dance Marathon was originally scheduled to take place at UNM, but the pandemic forced organizers to cancel. Now, they are looking to make this event happen virtually. Executive Director of LoboTHON Noah Lucero discusses the event and how you can participate.

LoboTHON leads fundraising opportunities throughout the year that ends with a 13.1 hour dance marathon in honor of the children at UNM Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. CMNH is a non-profit organization that raises funds for more than 170 children’s hospitals and are the only national children’s charity that’s committed to having 100% of the funds raised stay local to support local kids.

This year, the Dance Marathon 2020 will be completely virtual and will be held on Twitch in addition to the LoboTHON website’s homepage. You can RSVP now to take part in seven hours of entertainment and fundraising for children.

The virtual dance marathon will take place on November 7 from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the live stream available at lobothon.org.