Join the premier cycling event Day of the Tread and first annual Oktoberfest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two events are joining forces to provide a unique experience for attendees while fundraising for a good cause. It will be a weekend of fun with one of Albuquerque’s biggest cycling events, Day of the Tread, and the first annual Oktoberfest at the Civic Plaza.

The weekend kicks off with a health and wellness expo on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Everyone is welcome to the event.

On Sunday, Day of the Tread will take off from Civic Plaza at 8 a.m. The race has 9, 12, 26, 50, 62, and 100-mile options as well as a Kid’s K Fun Run.

The first annual Oktoberfest will follow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Civic Plaza. The event will feature local and imported beer in addition to music and fun activities.

It costs $10 for tickets to Oktoberfest while Day of the Tread riders get in for free. The Day of the Tread event benefits Pegasus Legal Services for Children and Zia Freewheelers, a Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation program.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

 

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss