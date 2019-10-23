Join the premier cycling event Day of the Tread and first annual Oktoberfest

Two events are joining forces to provide a unique experience for attendees while fundraising for a good cause. It will be a weekend of fun with one of Albuquerque’s biggest cycling events, Day of the Tread, and the first annual Oktoberfest at the Civic Plaza.

The weekend kicks off with a health and wellness expo on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Everyone is welcome to the event.

On Sunday, Day of the Tread will take off from Civic Plaza at 8 a.m. The race has 9, 12, 26, 50, 62, and 100-mile options as well as a Kid’s K Fun Run.

The first annual Oktoberfest will follow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Civic Plaza. The event will feature local and imported beer in addition to music and fun activities.

It costs $10 for tickets to Oktoberfest while Day of the Tread riders get in for free. The Day of the Tread event benefits Pegasus Legal Services for Children and Zia Freewheelers, a Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation program.