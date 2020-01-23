Join the conversation at public meeting for Connections 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

The Mid-Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MRMPO), a division of the Mid-Region Council of Governments is a government agency responsible for the long-range transportation planning in the region. MRMPO develops the Metropolitan Transportation plan which looks at projected population, employment growth as well as what our transportation needs will be like in the next 20 years.

MRCOG Communications Manager Augusta Meyers visits the set to discuss the Connections 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The first draft of the MTP is now available for the public to review.

“It’s important because it affects people from Cochiti to Belen and has to be updated every five years. This is all to receive federal monies that go into this kind of work. So yes, we do a lot of work because there are representatives from all the jurisdictions within central New Mexico who basically come to the table and take their time and look at the bigger and say ‘ok what are our transportation needs for the next 20 years,'”, said Augusta.

She goes on to explain that there is a critical imbalance in the region as there are about .56 jobs per house west of the river while there are three times that amount of jobs east of the river. One of the challenges they face is to look at how to balance employment with transit.

MRMPO will be hosting a public meeting in order to collect feedback on the draft. The meeting is in an open house format and will include a short presentation.

Snacks and activities will be provided for children ages 6 and up.

The third and final public meeting will be held to discuss the Connections 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan on Thursday, January 30 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mesa Verde Community Center located at 7900 Marquette Avenue NE, in Albuquerque.

MRMPO is accepting comments on the plan at all times. Send any questions or comments to mtpcomments@mrcog-nm.gov.