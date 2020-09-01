Join the Buddy Walk in support of the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Registration is open for the 11th Annual Buddy Walk. Like most events, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network decided to make the walk virtual this year.

The Buddy Walk is a fundraiser for the nonprofit to help support and spread awareness of Down Syndrome. This year, families across the state will be participating in individual walks around their neighborhoods while also hosting viewing parties.

The walk kicks off on September 19, 2020. It costs $10 to participate in the walk and you can also donate to an individual or team.

As of Tuesday, September 1, RGDSN has raised over $9,500 and aims to reach their goal of $100,000. Register for the RGDSN Buddy Walk online.