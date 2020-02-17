Join the American Lung Association for the 2020 Fight For Air Climb

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The American Lung Association is the leading organization geared towards saving lives with a strong emphasis on improving lung health and educating the public on the prevention of lung disease. The organization’s upcoming event, Fight For Air Climb, is one of their signature fundraising events and aims to raise awareness for lung health as well as research efforts for the American Lung Association.

Sunrun regional sales manager Michael Gutierrez, Executive Vice President of GAAR, Kent Cravens, and American Lung Association employee Victoria Byrd visit the set to discuss the upcoming Fight For Air Climb and how you can get involved.

The oldest nonprofit in New Mexico, the American Lung Association is holding the Fight For Air Climb on Saturday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Albuquerque. Those participating in the event will climb 20 floors and 365 stairs of the Hyatt to raise awareness for lung health.

In the last several years, the Fight For Air Climbs have raised over $53 million to support the mission of the American Lung Association. Last year, over 27,000 participants nationwide took the challenge to raise more than $8 million.

This year, the Fight For Air Climb Corporate Chair and Executive Vice President for the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, Kent Cravens has issued a community challenge to raise an additional $25,000 for the event. This fund will be used to provide climb slots for first responders who would like to participate in the event.

You can participate in the Fight For Air Climb as a team of five for $500 or climb as an individual for $100 per person. Corporate-sponsored teams are encouraged to join the event and take part in friendly challenges with local competitors. To register for the Fight For Air Climb, visit the American Lung Association’s official website.