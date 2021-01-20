Join ‘Standing Together Against Racism’ event to showcase unity within communities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jewish Federation of New Mexico is gearing up to host an event called “Standing Together Against Racism: Building on Our Common Heritage”. This nationally streamed event will feature prominent figures in the fight against racism and the friendship and alliance between the African American and Jewish communities.

Rob Lennick, chief executive officer at the Jewish Federation of New Mexico discusses the event and how you can take part. The Jewish Federation of New Mexico is a non-profit organization that serves the state’s Jewish and broader communities through leadership, philanthropy, education, and social action.

A local coalition organization that is committed to fighting systemic racism announces the “Standing Together Against Racism: Building on our Common Heritage” event. This free, virtual event is open to all and will take place on Sunday, January 24 at 4 p.m.

Attendees must register for the event online at togetheragainstracismnm.org. Dr. Bernice A. King, daughter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Susannah Heschel, daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, and Rabbi Capers Funnye Jr., chief rabbi of the International Israelite Board of Rabbis will take part in this virtual event.

For more information on the event speakers, visit togetheragainstracismnm.org.