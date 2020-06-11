Join Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico for Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico is excited to announce the Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K. This distance-based fundraising event invites you and your family the beat the COVID-19 blues by exercising wherever and whenever you want from June 14 through June 21.

CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico, Jessica Wright discusses the details of the event and how to participate. Since 1982, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has been providing a safe, comfortable haven for over 37,000 families who children are hospitalized for an illness or injury.

By becoming a team captain in the Rock Your Socks! event and gathering participants to be a part of your fundraising team, you can help support families at RMCHNM by being active in your own neighborhood. The event allows you to compete against others or to just complete the 5K for fun.

You can participate in any way you choose whether it’s by walking taking a family bike ride, hiking a trail, or swimming laps. During the virtual 5K participants are asked to practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can join the event by creating a team or signing up as an individual participant online. Then choose how to accomplish you 5K.

Registration costs $10 per person or $20 per person to also receive a pair of Ronald socks by mail. All proceeds from the event will be used locally to support families through RMHCNM.

Sign up online to participate in the Rock Your Socks! Virtual 5K.