Join professional artists, Plein Air Land-Scapers for outdoor painting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Highlighting the rich beauty of the valley landscapes, traditions, and places, South Valley Visions is a temporary exhibit on display at Gutierrez-Hubbell House, a joint venture between Bernalillo County Open Space and Hubbell House Alliance. Site Manager Elisabeth Stone and artist Carla Forrest visit the set to discuss this exhibit.

The exhibit features new work by the members of the Plein Air Land-Scapers (PALS). PALS is a group of professional Albuquerque artists who paint outdoors on most Tuesdays.

“Plein air painting basically is outdoors. Plein air is the French word for open air and it was a technique of painting that gained popularity in France in the mid-1800s and eventually turned into the Impressionist Movement in Europe. But here in New Mexico, we have a very rich tradition of Plein air painting,” said Carla. “Mabel Dodge Luhan, who settled in Taos and was very inspirational for the Taos movement of painting there was on the board of directors of the Armory exhibit in New York which was an exhibit of impressionist painting both Europeans and Americans that was about 100 years ago.”

All of the paintings in the exhibit were painted in the South Valley over the summer and fall of 2019 and show the beauty of New Mexico’s agricultural and natural landscapes.

All PALS are members of the Plein Air Painters of New Mexico whose goal is to have fun painting and strive to grow together as artists.

South Valley Visions will be on display now through February 23, 2020. Join the Plein Air Land-Scapers for outdoor painting on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own paint and supplies to participate and discuss the paintings and process with artists.