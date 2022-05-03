ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is holding an event to help the Special Olympics of New Mexico. The event is for the public to enjoy a dodgeball tournament.

The tournament will be held on May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Taft Middle School gymnasium. There will be raffle prizes and food trucks for attendees. The proceeds of the event will go to the Special Olympics New Mexico through Law Enforcement Torch Run. There will be 16 teams participating like Albuquerque Fire Rescue and Rio Rancho Police Department to name a couple. They will also be live streaming the event for those who cannot make it. For more information, visit here.