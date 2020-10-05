Johnson Center to reopen Oct. 12 to UNM students, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque trampoline park is open for business again with new rules for the pandemic. Cool Springs Trampoline Park is now offering up space specifically for what they call 'exercise purposes.' The governor’s office says they can’t do that. "This is the very first time, we didn't even know this was open," says Isaiah Dereta.

Cool Springs reopened to the public about two weeks ago. "We looked up online and we're like it's been six months and we felt comfortable going out at this time so I said let's go for it," Dereta says.