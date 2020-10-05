Johnson Center to reopen Oct. 12 to UNM students, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of Johnson Center are reopening on the University of New Mexico campus but with restrictions. Starting Oct. 12, Johnson Center’s recreational facilities and natatorium will be open to current UNM students, staff and faculty. There will be limited hours, programs and services with reduced occupancy. Staff and visitors will be required to wear face-covering at all times, equipment will not be shared and will be routinely sanitized. Locker rooms and water fountains are also closed.
