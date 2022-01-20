Johnson Center at UNM receives two awards after renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been 22 months since the Lobos' track and field team competed at an indoor meet as a full team. Now, UNM will be hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Collegiate Invitational on a brand new track on Saturday.

The new track is set up inside the Albuquerque Convention Center, and the Lobos are already getting used to the new feel. Saturday will be the first time it will get used on a big stage, and New Mexico is excited to show it off. "This one is -- the probably the best track in the world," said coach Joe Franklin. "It's brand new, we've never run a collegiate meet on it. The city has put in significant resources into having this brand new track, so we're looking to run exceptionally fast. This is literally the best track in the world."