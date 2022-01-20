Johnson Center at UNM receives two awards after renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico‘s renovated Johnson Center is getting rave reviews. The Associated General Contractors of New Mexico presented the center with its ‘2021 Best Building’ award in the ‘$20 million and Over Category.’

The center also earned the ‘Award of Excellence in Education’ award from NAIOP New Mexico, Commercial Real Estate Development Association. The renovations included a new weight training and cardio fitness area, an indoor track and an indoor cycling center. UNM completed the update in March of 2020 but the pandemic delayed its reopening by seven months.

