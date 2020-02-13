Jim Henson exhibit remains a big hit for Albuquerque Museum

Breaking News
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jim Henson exhibit is still captivating visitors at the Albuquerque Museum.

“There’s something about Jim Henson’s story and the creatures that he created, the stories that he told us that really allow people to say I need to see this,” said Director of the Albuquerque Museum Andrew Connors.

The museum says as of Wednesday morning they’ve had roughly 45,000 people check out Henson’s creations. That’s more visits than they’ve had for any exhibit over a two-and-a-half-month span. It’s not just New Mexicans.

The director says they’ve even had visitors from Germany stop by.

The Jim Henson Exhibit will run through April 19. The museum’s next big attraction, an exhibit showcasing the works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.

