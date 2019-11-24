Jim Henson exhibit opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The long-awaited Jim Henson exhibit has finally opened at the Albuquerque Museum.

The exhibit titled Imagination Unlimited showcases Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and TV and his impact on pop culture. It also shows how Henson and his team helped to bring hits like The Muppets, Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and The Dark Crystal to life.

The museum says it’s eager to celebrate the man who brought such invention and groundbreaking love to the world. “This exhibit is packed today because people really have so many connections to Jim Henson’s creativity throughout their lives, whether they’re kids today watching Sesame Street, or adults that saw him on the Jimmy Dean Show,” says Andrew Connors, Director of the Albuquerque Museum. “Jim Henson speaks to every generation.”

People can catch the exhibit through April. It’s open from 9-5, Tuesdays through Sundays.