Jill Lane, Betty Bulldog highlight last-minute holiday shopping ideas for pets

As the season of giving begins to wrap up, don’t forget to wrap something up for your pet too. Jill Lane, New Mexico’s Pet Ambassador, and Betty Bulldog provide some last-minute holiday ideas for your pets.

This year, Jill explains that one of the hottest pet gifts of the season is pajamas for your dog which can be found in a variety of patterns and sizes.

If you prefer to show off your pet’s sense of style while traveling, Betty shows off a harness and leash set made by local manufacturer Sandia Pet Products which also comes in a plethora of styles that are also sturdy. The sets can be found at independent pet boutiques in the area including Boofy’s Best for Pets and Long Leash on Life.

While the collars, leashes, and harness come in many different styles including southwestern patterns, Lobo, and Zia themes, special orders can also be arranged by the company.

Toys are always a popular choice for pet owners. Jill recommends the Santa toy that is stuffing-free or one that has a double-use chew toy that holds a bully stick as well. A great replacement for rawhide is a no hide chew that is a healthy alternative that keeps pups entertained.

All chews and toys featured can be found at Boofy’s Best for Pets as well as additional local retailers.

Fido Friendly Magazine is a great last-minute gift for any dog lover that covers informative topics in every issue such as travel, health, training, wellness, fashion, and pet nutrition. On Fido Friendly’s website, you can order or renew your subscription for the regular price of $20 and subscribe a friend for just $10.

“On the Road with Jack and Jill: A Pet Travel Guide” is a non-traditional travel guide that offers tips, destination information and a journaling section for pet owners adventuring with their furry companions in New Mexico. A portion of each book sale benefits New Mexico animal organizations and is available on Amazon.

On Monday, December 23, Jill Lane will be holding a book signing for her travel guide from, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Boofy’s Best for Pets located in Albuquerque at 8201 Golf Course Rd NW. The store will also be holding a Festivus Party for humans and pets.