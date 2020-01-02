Jill Lane and Betty Bulldog offer their 2020 pet resolutions

It’s the time of year when humans set their New Year’s resolutions and it’s time to plan for your four-legged family members too. From goal-setting to improving their overall wellness chief creative officer Jill Lane of Events Unlimited along with Betty Bulldog discuss how to jump into the new year successfully with your own pet.

There are many resolutions that humans focus on that are true for pets as well including going to the doctor for a health checkup each year.

“I recommend going to the vet each year, the dog has aged a year. And there’s going to be changes in their body and changes in their needs. So it’s a good time to reevaluate. Are they overweight? Are they the correct weight? Are all their shots up to date, et cetera,” said Jill.

She also explains that pet obesity is an increasing problem with over 100 million U.S. pets being labeled overweight or obese. Fifty percent of dogs are overweight or obese however 45% of their owners do not believe they are overweight.

Jill encourages dog owners to take their pets for daily walks to also ensure they stay active. To make sure your dog is active enough, she says pet owners can discuss their dog’s activity level with a veterinarian.

Another resolution can be to sign up your dog for obedience training. Jill says that it’s never too late to teach an old dog new tricks.

Betty Bulldog is five years old and will go through her own obedience training in January.

“Not only will the pet benefit but they’ll learn how to manage their pet better as well,” said Jill.

As the holidays are over, now is a great time to plan a pet vacation. White Sands National Monument has recently been named a national park and is a great pet-friendly vacation spot.