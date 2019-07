PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 29: Jill Biden, wife of Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, speaks at a campaign rally for her husband at Teamsters Local 249 Union Hall April 29, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Biden began his first full week of campaigning for president by speaking on how to rebuild America’s middle class. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to be in New Mexico campaigning for her husband Friday.

The former second lady of the United States is set to be in Santa Fe Friday and Albuquerque on Saturday for fundraising events. She is campaigning on behalf of her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden who is running for president.

Biden is currently preparing for the second round of presidential debates in Detroit, Michigan next week.