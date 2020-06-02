Jewish Federation of New Mexico offers online resources, support during COVID-19 pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jewish Federation of New Mexico has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing leadership, guidance, and support. Executive Director Rabbi Rob Lennick of the federation explains how they are able to do this.

As the pandemic has affected people on a global scale as well as in New Mexico, Rabbi Lennick explains that in early March the Jewish community saw early indicators that led them to develop safety protocols and take action against the virus. “And so we closed our synagogues and gathering places including the Jewish Community Center in mid-March,” said Rabbi Lennick.

As the community has been limiting its social gatherings and has remained hunkered down for about three months now, Rabbi Lennick says this has helped to miminze the virus’ impact on the community. However, at the same time, people are now facing the results of this such as isolation, anxiety, and the inability to make plans for the future.

Rabbi Lennick says as a response to this, the Jewish Federation of New Mexico has opened up many lines of communication to people such as online digital programming provided by the synagogues and weekly updates on the governor’s health orders.

“And then in addition to that, we have set up a fund, Community Assistance Fund where we are helping individuals and families who are suffering direct consequences because of COVID-19,” said Rabbi Lennick. He says there have been few cases of the virus within the community and he hopes it continues to stay that way.

For more information, visit the Jewish Federation of New Mexico’s website or visit the Jewish Federation of New Mexico Virtual Community on Facebook.