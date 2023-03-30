ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Jewish Community Center (JCC) is seeking poetry and artwork that illustrates the phrase, “The Earth is Our Home” in celebration of Earth Day. The “Earth is Our Home” contest is designed to raise awareness of New Mexican and global responses to the environmental challenges that everyone faces.

Artist must submit their entries by April 3 and can be submitted online at NMearthexpo.com or dropped off during regular business hours at the Jewish Community Center. Participants are encouraged to express their thoughts, knowledge, concerns and feelings, in an original poem or a piece of artwork. There are no limits to the style of poetry or artwork submitted to the JCC.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third-place entries for elementary school, middle school, high school and adult categories. A total of $6,000 will be awarded, and the contest is open to people in Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties. Winners will be announced at an event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at the JCC located at 5520 Wyoming Blvd. NE.