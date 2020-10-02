JetBlue resuming direct flights to, from New York City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - He is one of the most celebrated and accomplished journalists in the country. Bob Woodward, who rose to fame for his reporting on the Watergate scandal in the 1970s, spoke with News 13 about journalism, his career, and his latest book about President Trump.

Woodward, fresh off his newly-released book "Rage" about the president, was the keynote guest for the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government online luncheon Thursday. One of the most shocking revelations in Woodward's book is that early in the pandemic, President Trump knew about the dangers of COVID-19 but intentionally downplayed the risk to the public.