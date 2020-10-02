JetBlue resuming direct flights to, from New York City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Direct flights to and from New York City have returned to the Sunport. Airport officials say JetBlue has resumed its twice-weekly flight on Thursdays and Sundays to New York’s JFK Airport. The airline suspended the flights back in May after the pandemic drove Sunport traffic down by as much as 95%. Meanwhile, Sunport officials say New York has once again become an attractive destination now that its COVID-19 numbers are remaining low.

